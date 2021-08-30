Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 9,646 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 40.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in McKesson by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK opened at $201.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.23. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

