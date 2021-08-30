Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires Shares of 145,490 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

