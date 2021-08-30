Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Shares of SAP opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.78.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.