Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after buying an additional 2,366,532 shares during the period.

VICI opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

