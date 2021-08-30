IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

IMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

