Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMII opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Inception Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc is engaged in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Clavo Rico mine project. The company was founded on July 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

