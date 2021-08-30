Independence Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 6th

Independence’s (NASDAQ:ACQRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Independence had issued 43,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Independence’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ACQRU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Independence by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

