IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QAI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

QAI opened at $32.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

