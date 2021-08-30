Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of ITAC stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITAC. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 24.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 231,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

