Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,704 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Infosys worth $38,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 28,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

