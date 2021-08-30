InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 185,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

