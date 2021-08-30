Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0454 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Innova has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $313,024.13 and $127.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

