Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $240.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.20. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

