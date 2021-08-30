Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $244.91

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $244.91 and last traded at $244.70, with a volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.