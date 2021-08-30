Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,211 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 69.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

