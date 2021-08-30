Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of INGN opened at $59.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.20. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,887 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,514 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inogen by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

