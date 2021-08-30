Insider Buying: 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) insider Allan Brackin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,500.00 ($89,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

3P Learning Company Profile

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells online educational programs to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education with e-learning programs covering mathematics, spelling, science, and literacy. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Spellodrome, Gooseberry Planet, STEMscopes Science, and WordFlyers learning resources.

