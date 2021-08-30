Insider Buying: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Director Buys 259,998 Shares of Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,175,315 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 736,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

