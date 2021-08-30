Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. 475,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in comScore by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

