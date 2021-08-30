Insider Buying: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Acquires 3,703 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Mark Simon Brewer acquired 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,995.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 275,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,802.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,700. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Conduent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

