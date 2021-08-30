Insider Buying: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 864,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $57.21.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
