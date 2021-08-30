Insider Buying: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 864,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FibroGen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

