Insider Buying: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,377. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

