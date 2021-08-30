Insider Buying: KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KMPH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 409,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,633. The company has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.32. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. Research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.