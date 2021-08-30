Insider Buying: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Primoris Services stock remained flat at $$25.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 467,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

