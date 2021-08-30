Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Purchases 4,190 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCT stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. 761,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,263. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCT has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

