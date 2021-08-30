Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Purchases 4,190 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PCT stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. 761,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,263. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
