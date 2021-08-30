Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Bradley Goldberg bought 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spark Networks stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,270. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

