Insider Buying: The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Acquires 138,100 Shares of Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Jim Charles Hays acquired 138,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,104.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,122,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,600,688.74.

Jim Charles Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Jim Charles Hays bought 2,600 shares of The Westaim stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

CVE:WED traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,575. The company has a quick ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 31.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.42 million and a P/E ratio of 48.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56. The Westaim Co. has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$2.85.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

