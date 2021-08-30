Insider Selling: Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Sells 42,899 Shares of Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agrify alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of Agrify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $52,768.00.

NASDAQ AGFY traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.61. 820,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. Agrify Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.