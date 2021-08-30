Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells 2,241 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $339,040.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

NYSE ALG traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.72. 17,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

