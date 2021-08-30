Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells 19,522 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMP traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $272.78. The company had a trading volume of 286,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,311. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,222,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

