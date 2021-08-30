Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.96. 54,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.