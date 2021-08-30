Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amphenol stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.96. 54,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
