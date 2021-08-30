Insider Selling: Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,684. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

