Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 3,305 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 297,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,175. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 103,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.