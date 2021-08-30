Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 848 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.32. 604,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 157,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

