Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 8,450 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BOKF shares. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

