Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 12,267 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $10.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.19. 4,288,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

