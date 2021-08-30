Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$860,722.16.
Raman Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$259,396.20.
Shares of CS remained flat at $C$5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 239,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,440. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Capstone Mining Company Profile
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
