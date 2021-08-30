Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$860,722.16.

Raman Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$259,396.20.

Shares of CS remained flat at $C$5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 239,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,440. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.