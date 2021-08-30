Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells 50,862 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$795,809.10.

Raman Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$551,600.00.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock remained flat at $C$5.54 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 239,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,440. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

