Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells 2,093 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Catalent by 38.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1,431.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

