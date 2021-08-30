Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells 3,743 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $490,819.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alessandro Maselli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.31. 1,536,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

