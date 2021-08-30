Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.31. 1,536,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.