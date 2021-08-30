Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Sells 12,023 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,916.07. The stock had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,979. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,726.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,759.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

