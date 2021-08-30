Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00.

CorVel stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.80. 28,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $164.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CorVel by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $3,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

