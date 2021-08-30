Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 306,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,650. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

