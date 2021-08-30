Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,288. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 3.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

DKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

