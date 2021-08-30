Insider Selling: Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Senior Officer Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.87. The company has a market cap of C$517.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Dexterra Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$8.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

