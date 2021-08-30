Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,941. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

