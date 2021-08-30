Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,941. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
