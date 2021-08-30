Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 2,379 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87.

NYSE DKS traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.01. 4,464,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.