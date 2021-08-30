Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $4,192,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $8,076,241.79.

Shares of DASH traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,920. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.51.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 307.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 367,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $14,017,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

