Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 3,009 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

